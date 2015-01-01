TA8227P View Datasheet(PDF) - Unisonic Technologies

UTC TA8227P LINEAR INTEGRATED CIRCUIT

LOW FREQUENCY POWER

AMPLIFIER

DESCRIPTION

The UTC TA8227P is an audio power IC with built-in two

channels developed for portable radio cassette tape recorder

with power ON / OFF switch.

Because of the parts reduction and DIP, space merit is

remarkable.

Thermal shut down protection circuit is built in.

FEATURES

*Wide operating supply voltage: Vcc=5~12V

*Low popping noise at power ON

*Best for supply voltage 9V

*Output power

Po=2.5W/CH at Vcc=9V, R L =4 Ω , f=1kHz, THD=10%

Po=3.0W/CH at Vcc=9V, R L =3 Ω , f=1kHz, THD=10%

*Soft Clip

*Built-in Thermal shut-down protection circuit

*Stand-by Switch

DIP-12H

BLOCK DIAGRAM

UTC UNISONIC TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. 1