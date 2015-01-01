TA8227P View Datasheet(PDF) - Unisonic Technologies

UTC TA8227P LINEAR INTEGRATED CIRCUIT
LOW FREQUENCY POWER
AMPLIFIER
DESCRIPTION
The UTC TA8227P is an audio power IC with built-in two
channels developed for portable radio cassette tape recorder
with power ON / OFF switch.
Because of the parts reduction and DIP, space merit is
remarkable.
Thermal shut down protection circuit is built in.
FEATURES
*Wide operating supply voltage: Vcc=5~12V
*Low popping noise at power ON
*Best for supply voltage 9V
*Output power
Po=2.5W/CH at Vcc=9V, RL=4Ω, f=1kHz, THD=10%
Po=3.0W/CH at Vcc=9V, RL=3Ω, f=1kHz, THD=10%
*Soft Clip
*Built-in Thermal shut-down protection circuit
*Stand-by Switch
DIP-12H
BLOCK DIAGRAM
